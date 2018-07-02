What's New On Netflix This July

While we would never encourage you to spend a beautiful summer day inside watching Netflix, these new additions certainly make it much more tempting.

Take a look at what new shows & movies hit the Netflix streaming library this July (via Newsweek).

July 1

Blue Bloods, Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O, Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary, Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS, Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy, Season 2

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch, Season 4

King of Peking

Romina

The Sinner, Season 1

July 3

The Comedy Lineup

July 5

Blue Valentine

July 6

Anne with an E, Season 2

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed

First Team: Juventus, Part B

Free Rein, Season 2

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 2

Sacred Games

Samantha!

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course

The Fosters, Season 5

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

The Skin of The Wolf

White Fang

July 7

Scream 4

July 9

Lockup: Extended Stay, Collection 1

July 10

Drug Lords, Season 2

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 13

How It Ends

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

July 15

Bonusfamiljen, Season 2

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, Part 2

July 20

Amazing Interiors

Dark Tourist

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose

Father of the Year

Fix It and Finish It, Collection 3

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, Season 4

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After

Last Chance U: INDY, Part 1

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia, Season 2

July 22

An Education

Disney's Bolt

July 24

The Warning

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial

July 27

Cupcake & Dino - General Services

Extinction

Orange Is the New Black, Season 6

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome

The Bleeding Edge

The Worst Witch, Season 2

Welcome to the Family

July 28

A Very Secret Service, Season 2

July 31

Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Part 3