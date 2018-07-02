What's New On Netflix This July
For those days when it's too hot to go outside.
While we would never encourage you to spend a beautiful summer day inside watching Netflix, these new additions certainly make it much more tempting.
Take a look at what new shows & movies hit the Netflix streaming library this July (via Newsweek).
July 1
Blue Bloods, Season 8
Bo Burnham: what.
Chocolat
Deceived
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Happy Gilmore
Hawaii Five-O, Season 8
Interview with the Vampire
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Madam Secretary, Season 4
Menace II Society
NCIS, Season 15
Pandorum
Penelope
Queens of Comedy, Season 2
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spanglish
Stealth
Swordfish
The Boondock Saints
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Princess Diaries
The Voices
Traitor
Troy
Van Helsing
We Own the Night
We the Marines
What We Started
July 2
Dance Academy: The Comeback
Good Witch, Season 4
King of Peking
Romina
The Sinner, Season 1
July 3
The Comedy Lineup
July 5
Blue Valentine
July 6
Anne with an E, Season 2
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed
First Team: Juventus, Part B
Free Rein, Season 2
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 2
Sacred Games
Samantha!
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course
The Fosters, Season 5
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
The Skin of The Wolf
White Fang
July 7
Scream 4
July 9
Lockup: Extended Stay, Collection 1
July 10
Drug Lords, Season 2
July 12
Gone Baby Gone
July 13
How It Ends
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Sugar Rush
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
July 15
Bonusfamiljen, Season 2
Going for Gold
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, Part 2
July 20
Amazing Interiors
Dark Tourist
Deep Undercover: Collection 3
Duck Duck Goose
Father of the Year
Fix It and Finish It, Collection 3
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, Season 4
Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After
Last Chance U: INDY, Part 1
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia, Season 2
July 22
An Education
Disney's Bolt
July 24
The Warning
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial
July 27
Cupcake & Dino - General Services
Extinction
Orange Is the New Black, Season 6
Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome
The Bleeding Edge
The Worst Witch, Season 2
Welcome to the Family
July 28
A Very Secret Service, Season 2
July 31
Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Part 3