Netflix Will Be Raising Subscription Prices

Netflix is set to introduce its largest price increase since they launched their streaming service 12 years ago.

According to CNBC, the changes will take effect immediately for new customers while existing subscribers will see an increase over the next three months.

Netflix’s basic plan will cost $9, up from $8; the HD standard plan will cost $13, up from $11; and the 4K premium plan will cost $16, up from $14.

The cash gathered from the price increase will go towards paying Netflix's investment in original content, shows, and films.