Watch The New 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Trailer Starring Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury

Queen fans have waited a long time for the band's biopic to come to fruition. On November 2nd, they'll get their wish as Bohemian Rhapsody is set to hit theaters.

A new trailer for the film has just been released and highlights Rami Malek's role as Freddie Mercury. Focusing on the period of Queen's formation all the way up until their historic Live Aid performance in 1985, Bohemian Rhapsody gives fans an in-depth look into the dynamic band.

Check out the trailer below.