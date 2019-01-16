New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Announces Massive 2019 Lineup

Are you looking for a music festival to attend but are disappointed by what's out there so far? We may have found the festival for you.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and revealed a spectacular lineup.

The Rolling Stones, Dave Matthews Band, Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullett Band, Santana, Van Morrison, Al Green, Earth, Wind & Fire, John Fogerty, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with the Nevilles, Gladys Knight, The Revivalists, Leon Bridges, Chaka Khan, Herbie Hancock, Bonnie Raitt, Alanis Morissette, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, The Head and the Heart, Jimmy Cliff, Indigo Girls, Los Lobos, Buddy Guy, The Robert Cray Band, The subdudes, Little Feat, and Steve Earle & The Dukes are just a handful of the artists scheduled to perform.

The festival takes place over two weekends. April 25-28 and May 2-5.

The festival takes place over two weekends. April 25-28 and May 2-5.