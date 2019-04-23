Watch Nicolas Cage Sing Punk Rock Rendition Of Prince's "Purple Rain"

Nicolas Cage recently filed for an annulment after a 4 day marriage with Erika Koike and decided to let his emotions out by singing some Prince.

Cage took to singing karaoke in Los Angeles and was captured on film delivering a decidedly punk rock version of "Purple Rain." Too bad the person filming the video was singing along because it sounded like Cage was really belting it out.

If you'd like, you can read more about Cage & Koike's 4 day marriage here. Watch the video for yourself at TMZ's website.