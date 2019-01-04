The No Pants Subway Ride Returns To Chicago Next Weekend
Don't be alarmed if you see people in their underwear!
January 4, 2019
If you're riding the Red Line Sunday, January 13th and see a bunch of people in their underwear... Don't be alarmed!
The No Pants Subway returns to the CTA Red Line January 13, 2019.
Riders will be gathering at a secret location at Noon to board the Red Line for a ride into the Loop around 12:30pm.
You have to follow the No Pants Subway Ride Facebook HERE for the secret location.