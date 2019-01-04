The No Pants Subway Ride Returns To Chicago Next Weekend

If you're riding the Red Line Sunday, January 13th and see a bunch of people in their underwear... Don't be alarmed!

The No Pants Subway returns to the CTA Red Line January 13, 2019.

Riders will be gathering at a secret location at Noon to board the Red Line for a ride into the Loop around 12:30pm.

You have to follow the No Pants Subway Ride Facebook HERE for the secret location.