Noah Kahan Shares The Story Behind The Name Of His Debut Album 'Busyhead'

Noah Kahan has been making waves with his fantastic debut record Busyhead. Aside from being a phenomenal album, it has quite the interesting backstory to its title.

Kahan joined us backstage at Lollapalooza and told Marty Lennartz the story behind the album name. As teenagers may do, Kahan got in trouble for some shenanigans and was able to get it wiped off his record by going to counseling. After checking off all the requisite boxes, he was labeled a "busyhead," something that's stuck with him ever since.

Noah Kahan will be performing in Chicago at the House of Blues on October 19th.