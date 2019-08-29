"I’d like to start a petition to get the Foo Fighters to split up. If that would be at all possible," Noel Gallagher told the audience during his recent concert in San Diego.

Related: Watch Dave Grohl Sing "My Hero" With His Daughter Violet At A Foo Fighters Concert

Seem arbitrary? Well, there's some context to the quote.

During the Foo Fighter's recent set at Reading Festival, drummer Taylor Hawkins told the crowd, “one of these days we’ll get Oasis back. One of these days.”

“We’re trying. Let’s sign a petition. Everyone here, okay?" he added.

Fast-forward to the other night where Gallagher asks the crowd, "Any Oasis fans in the house? F%&#*n’ love that s%$*."

He then added, “is anyone gonna sign the petition Dave Grohl wants to get together to get us back together?"

So, there you have it. It all appears to be in a jesting manner as Gallagher cracked a smile afterwards.

Watch the video for yourself here.