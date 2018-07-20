Liam Gallagher Asks Noel To Reunite Oasis, Immediately Rescinds Offer

Just when you thought it's been some time since we've heard rumors of an Oasis reunion, Liam Gallagher takes to Twitter.

Back around the holidays, Liam tweeted out that he and Noel had reconciled leaving fans with hope that Oasis would reunite. A few weeks later he took back those comments, saying they were a product of too much eggnog.

In a new tweet, Liam appears up for a reunion again saying, “I forgive you now let’s get the BIG O back together and stop f$&%(^g about."

He also took a jab at his brother earlier in the tweet writing, "Earth to noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol now that's the BeZarist thing you've done ye."

After 14 hours without a response, it appears Liam rescinded the offer.

I'll take that as a NO then as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 20, 2018

Stay tuned folks!