You Can Book A Stay In The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile During Lollapalooza

If you want to do Lollapalooza in style, stay in a hot dog.

Oscar Mayer and Airbnb teamed up to let festgoers book a stay in the iconic Wienermobile during Lollapalooza weekend. For $136 a night, you can book one of six Wienermobiles during Lollapalooza weekend. While the exact location will be provided to those who book, Airbnb's website indicates an overnight stay in the Fulton Market area.

The 27 foot-long mobile hot dog is big enough for two guests complete with hot dog themed chairs, a mini fridge stocked with Oscar Mayer hot dogs (and all ingredients to make a Chicago-style hot dog), an outdoor space for the bathroom, custom art from Chicago artist Laura Kiro. as well as a "hot dog picnic zone."

You'll also be able to take home an Oscar Mayer roller grill as well as a welcome kit with hot dog-inspired accessories.

Reservation opportunities begin on July 24th.