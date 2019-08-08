San Francisco's Outside Lands Will Be First U.S. Festival To Sell Pot On Site

San Francisco's Outside Lands Festival will take place this weekend seeing performances from Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Lumineers, Leon Bridges, Hozier, Counting Crows, Mavis Staples, and more. History will be made at the festival not for the music, although that's certainly a possibility, but for the sale of cannabis.

Related: No More Couch Potatoes? Study Finds Marijuana Increases Motivation To Exercise

According to the Los Angeles Times, the festival was approved to sell cannabis on-site as well as permit consumption in a fenced-off area on the grounds. Like alcohol, sale and consumption will be permitted to fest-goers 21 and older. The area, dubbed Grass Lands, allows attendees to purchase and use cannabis in an area cordoned off from the rest of the festival.

Marisa Rodriguez, director of the San Francisco Office of Cannabis told the Los Angeles Times, “permitting Grass Lands as the inaugural event is the first step in creating a safe cannabis event space for those aged 21 years and older.”

UPROXX notes that Outside Lands will become the first major U.S. music fest to allow the sale and consumption on festival grounds.

The festival's website lists pre-rolls, flower,infused edibles, and cartridges among the products attendees will be able to purchase and consume. Patrons will be able to purchase up to seven grams of non-concentrated cannabis and two grams of cannabis concentrates each day.

Additionally, Grass Lands will offer cannabis-themed demos, tastings, paraphernalia, and an augmented reality experience.