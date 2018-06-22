Watch Paul McCartney's Epic Carpool Karaoke

Social media lit up with photos of Paul McCartney & James Corden out and about in Liverpool for a purpoted recording of Corden's hit series Carpool Karaoke.

The rumors were true as McCartney & Corden took part in an epic version of Carpool Karaoke.

The two drove around Liverpool visiting various sites of McCartney's youth including his childhood home, a barbershop on Penny Lane, and even giving a local pub a surprise performance all while singing Beatles songs and a few of McCartney's biggest hits.

If Carpool Karaoke ever gets bigger than this we'd love to see what that looks like, because this was fantastic.