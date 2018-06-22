Watch Paul McCartney's Epic Carpool Karaoke

Carpool Karaoke will never get any better than this.

June 22, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum
Paul McCartney

Ron Elkman/USA Today

Categories: 
Features

Social media lit up with photos of Paul McCartney & James Corden out and about in Liverpool for a purpoted recording of Corden's hit series Carpool Karaoke.

The rumors were true as McCartney & Corden took part in an epic version of Carpool Karaoke.

The two drove around Liverpool visiting various sites of McCartney's youth including his childhood home, a barbershop on Penny Lane, and even giving a local pub a surprise performance all while singing Beatles songs and a few of McCartney's biggest hits.

If Carpool Karaoke ever gets bigger than this we'd love to see what that looks like, because this was fantastic.

Tags: 
Paul McCartney
The Beatles
Carpool Karaoke
The Late Late Show with James Corden