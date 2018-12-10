Listen To Paul McCartney's Ultra Rare Christmas Mixtape

Back in 1965, Paul McCartney cut a custom vinyl mixtape as a Christmas gift to his Beatles bandmates.

The tape was called Unforgettable and featured song samples, original creations, and other sonic experiments. Throughout the disc, McCartney plays the role as radio DJ. Only four copies of the disc had been made.

Over 50 years later, it has finally been unearthed. Astonishingly, a YouTube user uploaded an 18-minute video in which they claim is all that survives of the original tape.