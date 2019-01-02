Paul McCartney Goes Auto-Tune On New Song "Get Enough"
The new song comes just months after McCartney's latest record 'Egypt Station'.
Paul McCartney isn't waiting long to share new music. After delivering his first solo album since 2013 last year, McCartney returns with the new track "Get Enough."
The song marks a different style for McCartney who utilizes auto-tune for his vocal delivery. McCartney co-wrote and produced the song with Zach Skelton and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder who also helped work on his 2018 record Egypt Station.