Kanye West Offered To Produce Paul McCartney's Latest Album

GQ published a lengthy interview with Paul McCartney touching on a wide variety of subjects just ahead of the release of his latest album Egypt Station.

While there's much to unpack in the interview, one of the more interesting discoveries was that Kanye West offered to produce Egypt Station.

McCartney revealed that he received an unlikely inquiry into the production of his album. That was Kanye West. McCartney did consider it, but ultimately didn't go in that direction.

"I kind of knew what direction I wanted to go in. And I knew that would be very different from where Kanye would go with it."

He discussed it West, saying

"No, I said, 'That's great, wow.' I'm just amazed that he said it. And then we never talked about it again. It was just a thought that was thrown away. I certainly thought about it and got very excited and thought, 'That's something, there's no denying that…but is it something I want to do?' There's the thing. And I thought, 'Maybe not.'"

Here are a few other tidbits from the interview.

On taking LSD and whether or not he'd take it again.

"I remember at the height of it seeing this thing that was like a spiral going up in, in my brain, and it was beautiful colors, like multicolored gems going up this spiral. And then, shortly thereafter, [scientists] discovered the DNA helix. I certainly have a feeling, not only my own birth, I've seen my own DNA."

If he'd ever take it again, "Well. I was asked just the other day, and I thought, 'You know what, I've got the grandkids and stuff. There's enough going on. I'm okay.'"

The difference in his and John Lennon's personalities,

"John always wanted to jump over the cliff. He once said that to me. 'Have you ever thought of jumping?' I said, 'Fuck off. You jump, and tell me how it is.' That's basically the difference in our personalities."

On The Beatles break up,

"One of the sadnesses for me when the Beatles broke up, the only way to save the business side of it was me suing the Beatles, so that was like a total heartache. And the residue was that I was to blame. I was 'the one who broke the Beatles up.' And so I spent quite a bit of time—you know, still doing it—to sort of say: 'No, I didn't. John wanted Yoko, so he said we're leaving the Beatles.…' But because of that suing incident, the word got out that I was the baddie. And the worst thing was: I kind of bought into it. My psyche sort of said, 'No, no, no, no, no, no… Yes!... No, you weren't.…You were!' I really wasn't, but if everyone thinks you were, then maybe you were."