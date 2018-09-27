Paul McCartney Says John Lennon Only Complimented His Songwriting One Time

Paul McCartney is the subject of an upcoming profile on 60 Minutes this Sunday and opened up to reporter Sharyn Alfonsi on a number of topics.

One of the subjects the show teased ahead of time was the comptetitve relationship between McCartney and John Lennon. What's made clear is one thing. Their competitve nature produced some incredibly songs.

"He'd have written 'Strawberry Fields' I would write 'Penny Lane'. He's remembering his old area in Liverpool, so I'll remember mine," McCartney said.

It's easy to assume that The Beatles success and praise led the two to pat each other on the back behind the scenes. That doesn't appear to be the case as McCartney said that Lennon only complimented his songwriting one time. The Revolver track "Here, There and Everywhere."

He said, “John says just as it finishes, ‘That’s a really good song, lad. I love that song.’ And I was like, ‘Yes! He likes it! I remember it to this day, it's pathetic really."

Alfonsi asked McCartney whether he was openly complimentary with Lennon. "Yeah, I would tell him his stuff was great. You'd normally have to be a bit drunk, it helped."