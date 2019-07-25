Paul McCartney Is Considering An Album Of All Improvised Material

Paul McCartney has likely recorded thousands of hours of material that'll never get made public. If Macca gets his way, fans could soon get a glimpse into the creative improvisations his band consistently records.

Related: People Claim To See Paul McCartney In This Pothole, Do You?

In an interview on his website, McCartney revealed the existence of thousands of recordings of his band improvising during soundcheck. "Some of them are really good and occasionally I'll pick one out and work on it," McCartney said.

Sometimes the improvisations will get worked into songs as he cited one piece that ended up being on his latest album Egypt Station. "Thankfully our stuff is captured because these days you can record just about anything that moves! So, our sound desk captures it and the guys there will make a note of that track," he said.

Will this treasure trove of improvised recordings get made public one day? That's certainly something McCartney hopes will happen.

"One day we will have to put together an album, or something, with a selection of these songs that we’ve gathered. Because they are from all around the world!" McCartney exclaimed.