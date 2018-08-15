Paul McCartney Releases New Song "Fuh You"

Paul McCartney is gearing up to release his new studio album Egypt Station on September 7th and treated fans to a sneak peek with his brand new song "Fuh You."

The song is accompanied by an animated lyric video with McCartney leaving little to the imagination with what he's singing about.

In a statement, McCartney explained the origins of the song (via Paste),

"With this one I was in the studio with Ryan Tedder whereas the rest of the album has been made with Greg Kurstin … We were just thinking of ideas and little pieces of melody and chords and the song just came together bit by bit. And then I would try and make some kind of sense of the story. So it was like ‘Come on baby now. Talk about yourself. Tell the truth, let me get to know you,’ and basically I wanna know how you feel, you make me wanna go out and steal. I just want it for you. So that was the basic idea and it developed from there … sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song. There you go—fuh you."