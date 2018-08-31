Paul McCartney Announces 2019 Tour Dates
A few dates are just a quick drive from Chicago.
August 31, 2018
Paul McCartney has announced his first round of U.S. tour dates in support of his upcoming album Egypt Station.
McCartney will play shows in both Madison, WI & Moline this coming June as part of his initial five dates.
Tickets for the dates go on sale beginning Friday, September 7th.
Paul McCartney Tour Dates
05/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
05/30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
06/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
06/06 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
06/11 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center