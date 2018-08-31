Paul McCartney Announces 2019 Tour Dates

Paul McCartney has announced his first round of U.S. tour dates in support of his upcoming album Egypt Station.

McCartney will play shows in both Madison, WI & Moline this coming June as part of his initial five dates.

Tickets for the dates go on sale beginning Friday, September 7th.

Paul McCartney Tour Dates

05/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

05/30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

06/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

06/06 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

06/11 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center