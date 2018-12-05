Paul McCartney Adds New North American Tour Dates
Including a show just a short drive from Chicago.
Paul McCartney will be spending a good chunk of time in the U.S. this summer in support of his latest album Egypt Station.
McCartney announced a couple of new dates seeing him take the stage a few hours North of Chicago at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI on Saturday, June 8th.
This marks the fourth show on McCartney's 2019 tour that brings him nearby Chicago with other scheduled dates in Fort Wayne, Madison, and Moline.
You can find more information about McCartney's Lambeau Field show here.
Paul McCartney North American Tour Dates
05/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena
05/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
05/30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
06/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
06/03 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
06/06 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
06/08 – Green Bay, WI @ Lambeau Field
06/11 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
06/14 – Arlington TX @ Globe Life Park
06/22 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
06/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium