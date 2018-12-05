Paul McCartney Adds New North American Tour Dates

Paul McCartney will be spending a good chunk of time in the U.S. this summer in support of his latest album Egypt Station.

McCartney announced a couple of new dates seeing him take the stage a few hours North of Chicago at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI on Saturday, June 8th.

This marks the fourth show on McCartney's 2019 tour that brings him nearby Chicago with other scheduled dates in Fort Wayne, Madison, and Moline.

You can find more information about McCartney's Lambeau Field show here.

Paul McCartney North American Tour Dates

05/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena

05/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

05/30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

06/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

06/03 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

06/06 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

06/08 – Green Bay, WI @ Lambeau Field

06/11 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

06/14 – Arlington TX @ Globe Life Park

06/22 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

06/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium