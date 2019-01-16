People Claim To See Paul McCartney In This Pothole, Do You?

We've all heard the stories of seeing famous people in the clouds or grilled cheese sandwiches, but this takes it sightings to a whole new level.

The Lancashire Post shared an image of a pothole that's garnered much attention for its apparent resemblance to Paul McCartney.

At first glance I thought it made no sense. However, the paper put the cover of Rubber Soul next to the pothole and you know what? I kind of see it now!

Be the judge for yourself and check it out below.