Watch Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr Reunite To Perform Beatles Songs

Paul McCartney wrapped up his Freshen Up Tour at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles over the weekend with a massive 38 song setlist. Macca also had a few surprises up his sleeve bringing out Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr to join him for a couple of tunes.

McCartney and Starr performed "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" and "Helter Skelter" much to the delight of the crowd. Right afterwards, McCartney brought out Joe Walsh to guest on "Carry That Weight" and "The End."

For all the star power on stage, McCartney joked “the best part is we didn’t have a clue what we were doing.”

Take a look at the full setlist below (via Setlist.fm).

A Hard Day's Night (The Beatles song)

Junior's Farm (Wings song)

Can't Buy Me Love (The Beatles song)

Letting Go (Wings song)

Who Cares Play Video

Got to Get You Into My Life (The Beatles song)

Come On to Me

Let Me Roll It (Wings song) (followed by "Foxy Lady" jam)

I've Got a Feeling (The Beatles song)

Let 'Em In (Wings song)

My Valentine

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (Wings song)

Maybe I'm Amazed

I've Just Seen a Face (The Beatles song)

In Spite of All the Danger (The Quarrymen song)

From Me to You (The Beatles song)

Dance Tonight

Love Me Do (The Beatles song)

Blackbird (The Beatles song)

Here Today

Queenie Eye

Lady Madonna (The Beatles song)

Eleanor Rigby (The Beatles song)

Fuh You

Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite! (The Beatles song)

Something (The Beatles song)

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (The Beatles song)

Band on the Run (Wings song)

Back in the U.S.S.R. (The Beatles song)

Let It Be (The Beatles song)

Live and Let Die (Wings song)

Hey Jude (The Beatles song)

Encore:

Birthday (The Beatles song)

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) (The Beatles song) (with Ringo Starr)

Helter Skelter (The Beatles song) (with Ringo Starr)

Golden Slumbers (The Beatles song)

Carry That Weight (The Beatles song) (with Joe Walsh)

The End (The Beatles song) (with Joe Walsh)