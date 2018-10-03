Paul McCartney Photobombs Couple Taking Wedding Photos

A Winnipeg couple received quite the surprise as they were photobombed while they were taking their wedding photos this past weekend.

Normally it'd be a nuisance if someone came up and intentionally got in photos during your special day. This was not a normal scenario.

The CBC reports Paul McCartney and his two security guards were taking a bike ride along Winnipeg's Waterfront Drive when they reached a dead end and were forced to turn around.

Jen Roscoe and Steve Gregg were having their wedding photos taken and noticed McCartney. As McCartney was turning back in the opposite direction, they asked him if he wanted to photobomb their wedding.

How cool is that?!?