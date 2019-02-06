Paul Rudd Rocks Out Like No One's Watching At Foo Fighters Concert

The thing is... People were watching.

You're never too famous to rock out. Especially if you're at a Foo Fighters gig!

Paul Rudd took in the Foo Fighters pre-Super Bowl concert in Atlanta last weekend and was enjoying the heck out of it. 

Check out this Twitter video showing Rudd immensely enjoying the Foo's cover of "Blitzkrieg Bop"

