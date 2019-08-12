Watch Paul Simon Bring Out Bob Weir To Perform "The Boxer"

Paul Simon came out of retirement to close out Outside Lands Festival and brought a longtime friend and San Francisco native for a surprise appearance on stage.

Bob Weir joined Simon for a rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's classic "The Boxer" much to the delight of those in attendance. Prior to the performance, Simon recalled the first time he met Bob Weir. Their meeting took place back in 1967 in San Francisco when Simon knocked on the door of the Grateful Dead's house. “Bob Weir opened the door and we’ve been friends ever since. But actually this is our first duet,” Simon said.

Simon also remarked that it was the pair's first duet since that 1967 meeting.

Watch the performance below.