Paul Simon Announces Final Concert

We all knew it was coming, but it's still bittersweet.

Paul Simon is in the midst of his Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour as he bids adieu to touring life and just announced his final show. Appropriately, it'll take place in Queens, NY.

On September 22nd, Simon will perform the final concert of his Farewell Tour at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

In a statement on his website, Simon said,

"It seems more like fate than coincidence that I should do the final show on this final tour at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. I could have ridden my bike from home to the park in about 20 minutes, when I was a kid. But this is less a goodbye than a farewell. Thank you all for the ride, I had a great time."

Simon will be curating a special setlist for the show featuring songs he's selected for this occasion. Additionally, Simon will donate all personal net-proceeds from the concert to a previously-selected cause announced at a later date.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, June 29th at 9 AM CST. You can find more information here.