Pearl Jam Debut's David Bowie "Rebel Rebel" Cover At Wrigley Field

Pearl Jam treated fans at Wrigley Field to another show to remember this past Saturday night.

Their three-hour, 32-song concert saw the band deliver several covers including their debut of David Bowie's "Rebel Rebel."

Watch fan-shot video of the performance and find the full setlist below.

Video of Pearl Jam - Rebel, Rebel (Chicago, Wrigley Field, 8/18/18) [David Bowie Cover]

Here's the full setlist (via Setlist.fm).

Wash

Low Light

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

Breakerfall

Corduroy

Hail Hail

Animal

Getaway

Leaving Here (Edward Holland, Jr. cover)

Present Tense

Even Flow

Missing (Chris Cornell cover)

Garden

Not for You (with "Modern Girl" tag)

Can't Deny Me

Wishlist

I Won't Back Down (Tom Petty cover)

Porch

Encore:

Just Breathe

Sleeping by Myself (Eddie Vedder song) (Dennis Rodman brings Eddie the ukelele)

Footsteps

State of Love and Trust

Breath

Know Your Rights (The Clash cover)

Do the Evolution

Alone

Rearviewmirror

Encore 2:

Rebel Rebel (David Bowie cover) (live debut by PJ)

Better Man (with "Save It for Later" by English Beat tag)

Alive

Rockin' in the Free World (Neil Young cover)

Yellow Ledbetter