Pearl Jam Debut's David Bowie "Rebel Rebel" Cover At Wrigley Field
Plus, get a full look at their setlist.
Pearl Jam treated fans at Wrigley Field to another show to remember this past Saturday night.
Their three-hour, 32-song concert saw the band deliver several covers including their debut of David Bowie's "Rebel Rebel."
Watch fan-shot video of the performance and find the full setlist below.
Here's the full setlist (via Setlist.fm).
Wash
Low Light
Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
Breakerfall
Corduroy
Hail Hail
Animal
Getaway
Leaving Here (Edward Holland, Jr. cover)
Present Tense
Even Flow
Missing (Chris Cornell cover)
Garden
Not for You (with "Modern Girl" tag)
Can't Deny Me
Wishlist
I Won't Back Down (Tom Petty cover)
Porch
Encore:
Just Breathe
Sleeping by Myself (Eddie Vedder song) (Dennis Rodman brings Eddie the ukelele)
Footsteps
State of Love and Trust
Breath
Know Your Rights (The Clash cover)
Do the Evolution
Alone
Rearviewmirror
Encore 2:
Rebel Rebel (David Bowie cover) (live debut by PJ)
Better Man (with "Save It for Later" by English Beat tag)
Alive
Rockin' in the Free World (Neil Young cover)
Yellow Ledbetter