Watch Pearl Jam Cover The White Stripes "We're Going To Be Friends"

Pearl Jam played a hometown show in Seattle last night and busted out another White Stripes cover.

Eddie Vedder opened up their first encore with a version of "We're Going To Be Friends," marking the second time they've covered the White Stripes recently. At a Portuguese music festival a few weeks ago, they did a cover of "Seven Nation Army" and even brought out Jack White to cameo on "Rockin' in the Free World."

Watch the full video below.

Video of Pearl Jam - We&#039;re Going To Be Friends - Safeco Field (August 8, 2018)

Here's a full setlist from the night (via Setlist.fm).

Long Road

Release

Low Light

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

Corduroy

Go

Do the Evolution

Mind Your Manners

Throw Your Hatred Down (Neil Young cover)

Lightning Bolt

Given to Fly

All Those Yesterdays

Even Flow

Help! (The Beatles cover)

Help Help

Black

Setting Forth (Eddie Vedder song)

I Am a Patriot (Little Steven cover)

Porch

Encore:

We’re Going to Be Friends (The White Stripes cover) (Live Debut by Pearl Jam)

Nothing as It Seems

Let Me Sleep

Breath

Again Today (Brandi Carlile cover) (with Brandi Carlile)

State of Love and Trust

Rearviewmirror

Encore 2:

Wasted Reprise

Better Man

Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd cover)

Alive

I’ve Got a Feeling (The Beatles cover)

Rockin’ in the Free World (Neil Young cover)

Yellow Ledbetter (with “Little Wing” tag)