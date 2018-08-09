Watch Pearl Jam Cover The White Stripes "We're Going To Be Friends"
Eddie Vedder delivers a beautiful cover in Seattle.
Pearl Jam played a hometown show in Seattle last night and busted out another White Stripes cover.
Eddie Vedder opened up their first encore with a version of "We're Going To Be Friends," marking the second time they've covered the White Stripes recently. At a Portuguese music festival a few weeks ago, they did a cover of "Seven Nation Army" and even brought out Jack White to cameo on "Rockin' in the Free World."
Watch the full video below.
Here's a full setlist from the night (via Setlist.fm).
Long Road
Release
Low Light
Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
Corduroy
Go
Do the Evolution
Mind Your Manners
Throw Your Hatred Down (Neil Young cover)
Lightning Bolt
Given to Fly
All Those Yesterdays
Even Flow
Help! (The Beatles cover)
Help Help
Black
Setting Forth (Eddie Vedder song)
I Am a Patriot (Little Steven cover)
Porch
Encore:
We’re Going to Be Friends (The White Stripes cover) (Live Debut by Pearl Jam)
Nothing as It Seems
Let Me Sleep
Breath
Again Today (Brandi Carlile cover) (with Brandi Carlile)
State of Love and Trust
Rearviewmirror
Encore 2:
Wasted Reprise
Better Man
Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd cover)
Alive
I’ve Got a Feeling (The Beatles cover)
Rockin’ in the Free World (Neil Young cover)
Yellow Ledbetter (with “Little Wing” tag)