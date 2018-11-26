Pearl Jam Is Offering 50% Off Live Recordings

If you're on the lookout for a great holiday gift, Pearl Jam will happily oblige.

The band's popular bootleg series is currently holding a massive sale where fans can purchase live recordings of their concerts. Right now, you can get 50% off all digital downloads. If you prefer a physical copy of the recording, all CD's are 25% off.

Additonally, Pearl Jam is offering a discount on box sets from the entire tour.

2013 Full Box Set $249.99



2014 Full Box Set $249.99



2015 Full Box Set $74.99



2016 Full Box Set $219.99

Click here to check out everything that's currently available. The sale ends at 11:59 PM PST on Cyber Monday (11/26).