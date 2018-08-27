Watch Footage From Pearl Jam's First Concert

History was made at the Off Ramp Cafe in Seattle on October 22, 1990. A band known as Mookie Blaylock made their live debut in front of a crowd of 300 people.

That band eventually changed their name to Pearl Jam and unbeknownst to everyone in the room they would go on to become one of the biggest bands in the world.

After doing a little bit of digging, I found footage of the performance on YouTube. Aside from the allure of having a reference for what the first Pearl Jam show was like, you can hear the groundwork of some of their biggest hits. While many of the songs have developed and taken on a life of their own, they still retained that powerful foundation as evident in this show.

Video of &#039;Mookie Blaylock&#039; [Pearl Jam] First Show (22/10/1990)

Here's the setlist from the show (via Setlist.fm).

Release

Alone

Alive

Once

Even Flow

Black

Breath

Encore:

Just a Girl