Pearl Jam Say Chris Cornell's Death Impacted Progress Of New Album

It's been a long time coming, but it looks like we may finally have a new Pearl Jam album in 2019.

While that's certainly good news, it comes at an emotional expense for the band. Bassist Jeff Ament spoke with Rolling Stone and revealed the band had been itching to record new music together. However, Chris Cornell's passing hit the band hard and delayed any intention to record.

“I think when Chris [Cornell] passed, that’s really been a tough one to wrap our heads around, and then there’s just life stuff," Ament said.

Every member of Pearl Jam shared a long history with Cornell. Recently, Ament, Matt Cameron, and Stone Gossard took place in the Chris Cornell tribute concert "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" in Los Angeles. You can watch video of the concert here.