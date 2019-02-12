Pearl Jam Named Record Store Day 2019 Ambassadors

Pearl Jam have been named ambassadors for Record Store Day 2019.

The announcement came in a video the band shared showing Mike McCready digging through crates at a record store.

“Independent record stores are hugely important to me, and have been ever since I was 12 years-old,” Mike McCready said. “Before I even really knew what they were – there was a certain feeling of ‘this is a dream come true,’ and it’s a wonderland and there’s so much to learn in here… and it’s still that way.”

The band is next in a long list of artists that have served as ambassadors including Run The Jewels, Jack White, St. Vincent, Metallica, and more.

Record Store Day takes place on April 13th. Find a full list of retailers at RecordStoreDay.com.