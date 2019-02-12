Pearl Jam Named Record Store Day 2019 Ambassadors
Record Store Day takes place April 13th.
February 12, 2019
Pearl Jam have been named ambassadors for Record Store Day 2019.
The announcement came in a video the band shared showing Mike McCready digging through crates at a record store.
“Independent record stores are hugely important to me, and have been ever since I was 12 years-old,” Mike McCready said. “Before I even really knew what they were – there was a certain feeling of ‘this is a dream come true,’ and it’s a wonderland and there’s so much to learn in here… and it’s still that way.”
The band is next in a long list of artists that have served as ambassadors including Run The Jewels, Jack White, St. Vincent, Metallica, and more.
Record Store Day takes place on April 13th. Find a full list of retailers at RecordStoreDay.com.