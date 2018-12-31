Pearl Jam Discontinuing Ten Club Single Series

Pearl Jam will be discontinuing their singles series through their Ten Club fan club marking an end to the subscription service the band has had since 1991.

The band would release 7" vinyl containing covers, live tracks, new material, and other collaborations.

A statement on the band's website reads,

Beginning January 1, 2019 the Ten Club Single will be discontinued.

We hope that you have enjoyed these special collectibles over the past 25+ years.

All members who purchased or renewed their membership in 2017 and/or 2018 will still receive the MP3 downloads of the Ten Club Single for those years. Members who purchased or renewed their membership at the Analog level in 2017 and/or 2018 will also receive the limited edition vinyl for those years once physical production is complete.

Pearl Jam and all of us at Ten Club appreciate the loyalty and dedication from our members. It has been amazing to watch the fan club evolve over the years into the tight-knit community it is today, and we’re excited to see what the future holds.

Thank you,

Pearl Jam & Ten Club

The band had fallen behind in recent years with the 2015 single not being released until May 2016 and the 2016 version not being released until December 2017. The 2017 and 2018 versions have yet to be released, meaning those who had a membership during this time will receive them once they see the light of day.