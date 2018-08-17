Check Out Pearl Jam's Awesome Wrigley Field Posters

Pearl Jam showed off the posters from their upcoming Wrigley Field shows on Twitter today and we have to say they look fantastic.

The posters come alongside other custom merchandise celebrating their two shows at the Friendly Confines.

Pearl Jam's merch store is located right outside Wrigley Field on the Gold Lot on Waveland Ave. between Clifton Ave. & Seminary Ave. It'll be open throughout the weekend offering shirts, posters, stickers, buttons, coozies, and many more items.

For more information about their Wrigley Field merch, head here.