Rain Delay Doesn't Stop Pearl Jam From Rockin' Wrigley Field
Take a full look at the setlist from the night.
Pearl Jam's Monday night show at Wrigley Field looked like it may never happen. Dark skies surrounded the park as the 7:30 PM showtime seemed like wishful thinking.
After a 90-minute delay, fans got the word that the show would take place as the eagerness and anticipation that was there at the beginning of the night returned.
Two hours after the scheduled start time, Pearl Jam took the stage.
Clocking in at 2h 27 min and a total of 29 songs, Pearl Jam played until Midnight as the original 11PM curfew was extended by an hour.
Here's the setlist from the evening (via setlist.fm).
Given to Fly
Why Go
Go
Last Exit
Mind Your Manners
Do the Evolution
Rain (The Beatles cover)
Throw Your Hatred Down (Neil Young cover)
Even Flow
U (first performance since 2014)
In My Tree
Immortality
Daughter (with "It's Ok" tag)
Unthought Known
Jeremy
I Am a Patriot (Little Steven cover)
Lukin
Porch
Encore:
We're Going to Be Friends (The White Stripes cover)
Come Back
Corduroy
Black
Lightning Bolt
Rearviewmirror
Smile
Evil Little Goat (live debut)
Leash
Alive
Baba O'Riley (The Who cover) (Danny Clinch on harmonica)