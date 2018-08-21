Rain Delay Doesn't Stop Pearl Jam From Rockin' Wrigley Field

Pearl Jam's Monday night show at Wrigley Field looked like it may never happen. Dark skies surrounded the park as the 7:30 PM showtime seemed like wishful thinking.

After a 90-minute delay, fans got the word that the show would take place as the eagerness and anticipation that was there at the beginning of the night returned.

Two hours after the scheduled start time, Pearl Jam took the stage.

Clocking in at 2h 27 min and a total of 29 songs, Pearl Jam played until Midnight as the original 11PM curfew was extended by an hour.

Here's the setlist from the evening (via setlist.fm).

Given to Fly

Why Go

Go

Last Exit

Mind Your Manners

Do the Evolution

Rain (The Beatles cover)

Throw Your Hatred Down (Neil Young cover)

Even Flow

U (first performance since 2014)

In My Tree

Immortality

Daughter (with "It's Ok" tag)

Unthought Known

Jeremy

I Am a Patriot (Little Steven cover)

Lukin

Porch

Encore:

We're Going to Be Friends (The White Stripes cover)

Play Video

Come Back

Corduroy

Black

Lightning Bolt

Rearviewmirror

Smile

Evil Little Goat (live debut)

Leash

Alive

Baba O'Riley (The Who cover) (Danny Clinch on harmonica)