Perry Farrell Says His Son Is Embarrassed To Be Seen With Him At Lollapalooza

Perry Farrell will turn 60 years old next year, but it wasn't until recently that he had a moment where he truly felt like he was old.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Farrell was asked if there was anything that made him feel old.

He replied,

"My kids do, just because they don't think I'm that cool. It's like, they go to Lollapalooza, but they don't want to walk next to me. That killed me. I'll go, "Let's go," and my boy will be with his friends, and he will stand there and I'm going, "Come on, man, let's go!" He goes, "Do I gotta walk with you everywhere?" That moment I felt really old, like, damn, I'm not that cool. So I tried everything. I go skateboarding with him, which is all right because I can skate pretty decent, by far the oldest guy there in the bowls."

Farrell also mentions in the interview that both Jane's Addiction and Porno for Pyros will be performing in the near future. Jane's Addiction will be the first residents of Farrell's Las Vegas augmented-reality installation Kind Heaven.