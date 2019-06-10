Phil Collins Brings Up Mike Rutherford For Partial Genesis Reunion

It's been quite some time since Genesis performed together. If a recent Phil Collins show is any indication, fans may not have to wait that much longer.

Phil Collins was performing in Berlin on Friday night and brought out former Genesis bandmate Mike Rutherford to the stage to perform the groups track "Follow You Follow Me."

The reunion marked the first time Collins & Rutherford performed together since Gensis' 2007 reunion tour. While it was certainly a surprise to those watching, Rutherford's cameo wasn't that out of leftfield as his band Mike + The Mechanics served as the opening act for the evening.