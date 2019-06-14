Phish Offering Free Webcast Of Their Bonnaroo Set

Phish will be making their Bonnaroo this weekend for three sets down in Manchester, TN.

While Phish will be headlining tonight down on the farm, you can catch a free webcast of their two-set performance at Bonnaroo this Sunday night beginning at 8:30 PM. All you need to do is go to LivePhish.com to watch the performance.

Get a sneak peek of what's to come when Phish plays Alpine Valley on July 12th & 13th.