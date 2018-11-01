Phish Performed Their Halloween Show As Fake Band Kasvot Vaxt

As we mentioned in our First Timers Guide To Phish last week, the best expectation is to have no expectations because anything can happen.

With speculation circling across the internet as to what Phish had up their sleeve for their Halloween show, most could probably agree they didn't see this coming.

First came the tease with the "Phishbill" promoting a performance of the Kasvot Växt album í rokk. When translated together, it comes out as “Faceplant into rock.”

We’re in for a treat — it’s not a trick! Welcome to the most unknown album that @phish could cover for Halloween. https://t.co/73ffAuuoOQ for an interview with the Norwegian cult band. Buckle up for the ride kids! #kasvotvaxt pic.twitter.com/6bShv5GVwq — Jen Bernstein (@nycjamgal) November 1, 2018

Then came the performance itself, which looked nothing like a traditional Phish show.

The only issue with the performance is that neither Kasvot Växt nor their album í rokk are real. It's not really an issue though as the elaborate prank was well-received.

Phish invented a whole new band and album. We can't wait to see what other surprises they have in store for the future.

Check out the full setlist (via Setlist.fm).

Set 1:

Buried Alive

Ghost

Crazy Sometimes (Mike Gordon song)

Free

More

Halley's Comet (Richard Wright cover)

Ocelot

Theme From the Bottom

First Tube

Set 2:

Skilpadde skyer (translated as Turtles in the Clouds)

Vallast Hund (translated as Stray Dog)

Allt Er Holt (translated as Everything is Hollow)

Við Erum Komin Lever Utover Hjernen (translated as We Are Come to Outlive Our Brains)

Si Den Til Meg U.N.T.T.O.S. (translated as Say It to Me S.A.N.T.O.S.)

Viimeinen Hurra (translated as The Final Hurrah)

Pelata Leikkiä (translated as Play By Play)

Viileä Meripihka Ja Elohopea (translated as Death Don't Hurt Very Long)

Kuolema Ei Mjög Langt (translated as Cool Amber and Mercury)

Liggur í Gegnum (translated as Passing Through)

Set 3:

Set Your Soul Free (Trey Anastasio song)

Tweezer

A Song I Heard the Ocean Sing

Backwards Down the Number Line

Meatstick

Bug

Run Like an Antelope

Encore:

Loving Cup (The Rolling Stones cover)

Tweezer Reprise