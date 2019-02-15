5 Little Known Pink Floyd Facts

We're featuring Pink Floyd on XRT's Friday Feature today and have dug up five little known facts to pair with the music of one of rock's most prolific bands.

1. Dark Side Of The Moon Does Not Sync Up With The Wizard Of Oz

One of the more famous urban legends in rock is that Pink Floyd wrote their masterpiece Dark Side Of The Moon to sync up perfectly with The Wizard Of Oz. This is untrue. Nick Mason once told MTV, "It's absolute nonsense, it has nothing to do with The Wizard Of Oz. It was all based on The Sound Of Music."

2. The Band's Name Comes From Two Blues Musicians

Syd Barrett was a huge fan of the blues and when it came time to name his band, he simply fused the names of two of his favorite artists. Pink Anderson and Floyd Council.

3. Their Debut Album Piper At The Gates Of Dawn Was Recorded In The Same Studio At The Same Time The Beatles Were Recording Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

​Two iconic rock acts were both creating masterpieces just steps away from one another in 1967. Both bands were recording at the legendary Abbey Road studios. At the time, Pink Floyd were relatively unknown band who were just signed to their first recording deal.

4. Despite Being An Original Member, Nick Mason's Vocals Rarely Appear

While drummers aren't usually known for handling vocal duties, Mason's voice only appears on "Corporal Clegg," "One of These Days," and spoken parts of "Signs of Life" and "Learning to Fly."

5. Dark Side Of The Moon Has Been On the Billboard Charts For Over 900 Weeks

The album had an incredible run on the Billboard charts from 1973-1988 spanning 741 weeks. It reappeared in 2009 and has been the most charted record of all time appearing over 900 weeks. The album sales are so popular that 1 in 12 people in the world own the record.