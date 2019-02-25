Pizza Is A Healthier Breakfast Option Than Cereal

If you're getting tired of having a bowl of cereal for breakfast every morning, it's time to put it aside. Your body will thank you for it!

The convenience and efficiency are the best thing cereal has going for it. Aside from that, there aren't many health benefits. Most cereals are loaded with high amounts of sugar which can cause all sorts of health complications.

Instead, we'd like to offer an alternative... Pizza!

New York Nutritionist Chelsey Amer spoke with The Daily Meal and explained why a slice of pizza is healthier than a bowl of cereal.

"You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories," Amer said.

Although she wouldn't call pizza a health food, she does say "pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”

It's settled, grab a slice to celebrate!