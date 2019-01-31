Check Out This Crazy Photo Of Chicago During The Polar Vortex

It looks like a scene out of 'The Day After Tomorrow'.

January 31, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum

(Photo by Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA)

Pretty much everything was shut down in Chicago yesterday, but a few flights did make it in.

David Funk posted a photo to his Twitter account (@DavidPFunk) that his brother sent him as they were flying into Chicago and it's..... Unbelievable.

I'm shivering just looking at the photo!

