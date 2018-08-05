How Portugal. The Man Stays True To Their Rock Roots With A Global Hit

"Feel It Still" has vaulted Portugal. The Man to becoming a household name. Their catalog is extensive though and longtime fans are still a major focus of the band.

So how do you balance this success while trying to appease hardcore fans? Quite simple, give fans a live show they'll never forget.

They stop by to chat with us ahead of their big set at Lollapalooza to discuss this balance and how they aim to give all of their fans a rock show for the ages.

Watch their full conversation below.