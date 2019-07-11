Finally, You'll Be Able To Own A Replica Of Prince's Iconic Cloud Guitar

If you ever wanted to get your hands on one of Prince's iconic cloud guitars, you'd have to make the trek up to Chanhassen, Minnesota and buy one in person at Paisley Park. That's in the past though.

Prince's estate has made the Schecter model Cloud guitars available to the public for the first time ever. The guitar is available in both white and blue and features the Prince logo as the inlay on the fretboard. Additionally, the guitar ships in a purple hard case with a custom purple plus interior.

Check out the back story behind the guitar and purchase one for yourself here. The guitars are expected to be ready for shipping in November, 2019.

Here are the specs on the blue guitar as outlined on Prince's website.

Model Name: Prince Cloud

Color: Blue

Construction: Set-Neck

Body Material: Mahogany

Top Contour: Flat Top

Neck Material: 3pc Maple

Fretboard Material: Maple

Inlays: Black Prince Love Symbols

Scale: 24.75” (628.65mm)

Frets: 22

Fretboard Radius: 14” (355mm)

Neck Shape: Vintage ‘C’

Nut Material: Graph Tech Black TUSQ XL

Nut Width: 1.65” (42mm)

Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable

Bridge Pickup: EMG 81

Neck Pickup: EMG SA

Controls: Volume/Tone/3-Way Toggle

Hardware Color: Gold

Bridge: Wraparound

Strings: Ernie Ball Regular Slinky #2221

Knobs: Metal Dome w/ Set Screw