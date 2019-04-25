A New Prince Album Is On The Way

Featuring previously unreleased recordings of songs Prince wrote.

April 25, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum

(Photo by Karrah Kobus/NPG Records via Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features

A posthumous Prince album will be released this summer featuring 14 previously unreleased tracks.

Related: Prince: An Unmatchable Run Of B-Sides

Originals features 15 total songs, 14 of which were previously unreleased recordings of songs that Prince wrote, but recorded by other artists. The songs were sourced from Prince's famed vault and features recordings from Kenny Rogers, The Bangles, Sheila E., The Time, and more. 

The album will be released on June 21st, but if you have TIDAL you can begin streaming it on June 7th. Head here for more details.

Tags: 
Prince

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Hellboy Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Shazam Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Dumbo Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Us Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Captive State Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Captain Marvel Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes