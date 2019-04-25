A New Prince Album Is On The Way

A posthumous Prince album will be released this summer featuring 14 previously unreleased tracks.

Related: Prince: An Unmatchable Run Of B-Sides

Originals features 15 total songs, 14 of which were previously unreleased recordings of songs that Prince wrote, but recorded by other artists. The songs were sourced from Prince's famed vault and features recordings from Kenny Rogers, The Bangles, Sheila E., The Time, and more.

The album will be released on June 21st, but if you have TIDAL you can begin streaming it on June 7th. Head here for more details.