Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" Played On Old Computer Hardware Sounds Incredible

Here's a video channel that certainly can lay claim to being the most unique on YouTube.

Pawel Zadrożniak is a software engineer from Poland and has created his own computer orchestra dubbed "The Floppotron."

Zadrożniak created "The Floppotron" out of obsolete computer equipment that he's programmed and first gained notoriety back in 2011 when he had two floppy disk drives play "The Imperial March."

His YouTube channel contains tons of videos of "The Floppotron" covering classic songs. His latest work is a take on Queen's masterpiece "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Take a listen to it below and prepare to be amazed!