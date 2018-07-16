Queens of the Stone Age Challenge Security Over VIP Section At Mad Cool Festival

Queens of the Stone Age wanted to make sure their performance at Spain's Mad Cool Festival was a party. Frontman Josh Homme wasn't really feeling the vibe due to a VIP section at the front of the stage, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Homme demand that security remove fencing by the VIP area and let general admission ticket holders come closer to the stage.

Homme told the crowd (via Consequence of Sound), "Security, you’d better let those people in,” he said.

“I’m not playing until you let them in… you’d better let them in because you work for me tonight. It’s a Queens Of The Stone Age concert and you can do whatever you want to do… Let them in. Look at my face. Let them in or I will walk down there and let them all in.”

Security eventually gave in and let fans closer to the stage.

“The reason I told them to let people in there with you guys is I’m getting sick of everyone telling everyone what to do. I’m sick of everyone being offended. We travelled thousands of miles to play your party, to give you a night to remember. And we won’t leave until you’re f#*$%d up, high, dancing, making out with somebody and having the best night of your life. Otherwise, you’re just a bunch of domesticated animals.”

Later on in the show, Homme addressed the situation.

Watch the video below (contains explicit language).