Quick Hits With Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard

In 2018, it's easier than ever for a baseball fan to keep up with their favorite team. However, for a touring musician it can be a challenge to get out to the ballpark during the busy summer touring season.

Ben Gibbard steps up to the plate to answer three quick hit questions about how often he gets out to the ballpark, why it's cool to like baseball as you get older even if you were a punk rocker that wasn't supposed to like the game, and the baseball player he'd most like to jam with.

Death Cab For Cutie just released their latest album Thank You For Today. You can purchase the album here.