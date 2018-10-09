The Raconteurs To Release First Album In Over A Decade

It's been quite some time since we've heard from The Raconteurs. Their last album was 2008's Consolers of the Lonely and according to Setlist.fm, their last live performance was in 2011.

Fans clamoring for new material will get their wish as The Raconteurs will be releasing a new album in 2019. Additonally, the next Third Man Records Vault package will contain a special edition 10th anniversary reissue of Consolers of the Lonely. The record is pressed on copper foil metallic vinyl and will contain an accompanying 7-inch with two brand new songs.

This marks the first time in 10 years that Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler have released new music together as The Raconteurs.

You can find out more information about the package here.