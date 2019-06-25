Jack White Reveals There's Plenty More Raconteurs Material "If People Want It"

The Raconteurs returned with their first new album in a decade when they release Help Us Stranger on June 21st. Fortunately, it doesn't appear like fans will have to wait that long to get another one. There's one stipulation though, fans have to want it.

In a Q&A session (via Variety), Jack White responded to a question on whether fans will have to wait another decade for the next Raconteurs album. White jokingly responded "yeah" before revealing the band has a lot of leftover material to work with.

“We had over 30 songs we were working on when we did this record, so there’s a lot to be finished if people want it,” White said. “So, with that being said: sounds like ten more years.”

The formula seems pretty simple. You want more music from The Raconteurs? Just let them know!